Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Sell

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLD. ValuEngine raised Cloud Peak Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloud Peak Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cloud Peak Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Cloud Peak Energy alerts:

Cloud Peak Energy stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Cloud Peak Energy has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $213.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 113.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 622,821 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cloud Peak Energy in the third quarter worth $396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 915,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 231.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,329,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 927,987 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,547,510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 396,604 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/cloud-peak-energy-cld-downgraded-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-to-sell.html.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloud Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloud Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.