CNA Financial (CNA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNA Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.3701138842816 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.36. 190,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13,330.34, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Scott L. Weber sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $74,047.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,695.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry A. Haefner sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $397,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

