CNB Bank Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NUE)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 14,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $917,749.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 333,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,401,653. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $2,666,617.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,607. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE NUE) opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,149.33, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.58%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

