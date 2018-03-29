CNB Bank Takes Position in 21st Century Fox (FOXA)

CNB Bank purchased a new position in 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in 21st Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in 21st Century Fox during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in 21st Century Fox by 86.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21st Century Fox during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in 21st Century Fox during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Loop Capital began coverage on 21st Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on 21st Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded 21st Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on 21st Century Fox from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of 21st Century Fox in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Shares of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ FOXA) opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67,580.22, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. 21st Century Fox has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. 21st Century Fox had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. 21st Century Fox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that 21st Century Fox will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00503778337531486%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. 21st Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

21st Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

