CNH Industrial (CNHI) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

Headlines about CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNH Industrial earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9575125065706 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16,654.76, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.40) on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CNH Industrial (CNHI) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/cnh-industrial-cnhi-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.