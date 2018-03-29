Cobinhood (COB) Trading 30% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Cobinhood token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Mercatox and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded down 30% against the dollar. Cobinhood has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and approximately $145.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00744622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00146100 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030454 BTC.

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,095,652 tokens. Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com. The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Cobinhood Token Trading

Cobinhood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Mercatox and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

