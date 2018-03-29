Cobiz Wealth LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Cobiz Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE PG) opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192,629.92, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

