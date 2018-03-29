Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.76. 35,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,262. Coca-Cola Amatil has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (CCA) manufactures, distributes and sells ready-to-drink beverages in the Asia-Pacific region. The Company’s segments include Non-Alcohol Beverages; Alcohol & Coffee Beverages, and Corporate, Food & Services. The Company manufactures Coca-Cola products in approximately six countries in which it operates.

