Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of KOF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,830. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13,430.32, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 960,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 564,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,326,000 after buying an additional 163,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 30,975 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 215,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 114,279 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 54,547 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products.

