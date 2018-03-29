Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) CFO Sells 1,791 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $150,014.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Mcloughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Karen Mcloughlin sold 12,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $942,125.00.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 230,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,613. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47,091.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nomura upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.84 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) CFO Sells 1,791 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh-cfo-sells-150014-16-in-stock-updated.html.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.