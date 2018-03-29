CoinMeet Price Hits $0.0506 on Major Exchanges (MEE)

CoinMeet (CURRENCY:MEE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. CoinMeet has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $23.24 million worth of CoinMeet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMeet token can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinMeet has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00712044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013501 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00145394 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00028713 BTC.

CoinMeet Profile

CoinMeet’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,929,698 tokens. The official website for CoinMeet is coinmeet.io. CoinMeet’s official Twitter account is @CoinMeetCoin.

CoinMeet Token Trading

CoinMeet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy CoinMeet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinMeet must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinMeet using one of the exchanges listed above.

