Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI) insider C.R. Mclernon sold 517 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total transaction of C$45,496.00.

C.R. Mclernon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

On Monday, March 12th, C.R. Mclernon sold 97 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.01, for a total transaction of C$8,245.97.

On Friday, February 16th, C.R. Mclernon sold 4,950 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.73, for a total transaction of C$325,363.50.

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) traded up C$1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$89.44. 54,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,380. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$58.51 and a 52-week high of C$89.82. The firm has a market cap of $3,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/colliers-international-group-inc-cigi-insider-c-r-mclernon-sells-517-shares.html.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.