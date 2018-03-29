Colossuscoin V2 Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (CV2)

Colossuscoin V2 (CURRENCY:CV2) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Colossuscoin V2 has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. Colossuscoin V2 has a market capitalization of $763,665.00 and $974.00 worth of Colossuscoin V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Colossuscoin V2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00717983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013468 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00144730 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00030448 BTC.

About Colossuscoin V2

Colossuscoin V2’s total supply is 22,977,351,798 coins and its circulating supply is 2,358,819,009 coins. The Reddit community for Colossuscoin V2 is /r/ColossusCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Colossuscoin V2 is colossuscoin.org. Colossuscoin V2’s official Twitter account is @ColossuscoinV2.

Colossuscoin V2 Coin Trading

Colossuscoin V2 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Colossuscoin V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colossuscoin V2 must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Colossuscoin V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

