ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Down 36.1% Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $52,455.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011709 BTC.

FuelCoin (FC2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WMCoin (WMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 10,784,272,304 coins and its circulating supply is 10,724,738,924 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossuscoinxt.org. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. It is not currently possible to purchase ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.