Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at UBS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target reduced by UBS from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nomura restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.76.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,882,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,314,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $153,222.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. Comcast has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. Comcast’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $87,967.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at UBS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/comcast-cmcsa-price-target-cut-to-47-00-by-analysts-at-ubs-updated.html.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.