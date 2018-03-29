Comcast (CMCSK) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.03

Media stories about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSK) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comcast earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 48.7027205974628 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

