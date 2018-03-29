Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,835 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,219,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 619.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13,624,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 136,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 136,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,454,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $819,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $87,967.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 691,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $25,246,065.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,717,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,750,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Instinet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Comcast Co. (CMCSA) opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $155,776.77, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/comcast-co-cmcsa-shares-sold-by-boston-research-management-inc.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.