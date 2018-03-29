Comet Price Reaches $0.0917 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Comet has a market cap of $80,040.00 and approximately $227.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Comet has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Comet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00001300 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007178 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000117 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001002 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000128 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet Profile

Comet (CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official website is cometcoin.com. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin.

Buying and Selling Comet

Comet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Comet using one of the exchanges listed above.

