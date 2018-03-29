Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.00 ($125.93) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($116.67) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.09 ($106.28).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €80.44 ($99.31) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($120.07). The firm has a market cap of $7,680.00 and a PE ratio of 15.96.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

