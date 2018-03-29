Commscope (COMM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Commscope earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.6679129302136 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Commscope stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 527,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Commscope has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,700.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Commscope had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Commscope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Commscope to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 58,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $2,372,296.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,558 shares of company stock worth $8,380,578 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

