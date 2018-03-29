Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Position Lifted by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 160.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Commscope were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Commscope by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,323,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Commscope by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,736,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,290 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Commscope in the 4th quarter worth $75,894,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Commscope in the 3rd quarter worth $27,219,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Commscope in the 3rd quarter worth $23,247,000.

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $7,700.80, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Commscope had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Martin Armstrong, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 58,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $2,372,296.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,558 shares of company stock worth $8,380,578 over the last three months. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

