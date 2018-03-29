Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 74,414 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,253,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $65,344.52, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $63.82 and a 1-year high of $87.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

