Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Position Reduced by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $74,852.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $935,179.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philippe Galtie sold 24,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $2,718,180.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,162,630 and sold 139,636 shares worth $14,979,843. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE TIF) traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 122,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,997.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

