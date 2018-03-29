Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 3,000 Shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (BMV:AGG) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 53.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,735,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,831,000 after acquiring an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,305,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,703,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Hefty Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 60,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.88. 535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510. Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf has a 12 month low of $1,920.01 and a 12 month high of $2,156.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2351 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

