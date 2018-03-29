Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) to Hold

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 669,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,135. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $3,720.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (Buenaventura) is a precious metals company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver and other metals in Peru. The Company’s segments include Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Construction and engineering services; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares (mainly in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L.

