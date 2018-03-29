Comparing 51job (JOBS) & The Competition

51job (NASDAQ: JOBS) is one of 15 public companies in the “PUBLISHING” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 51job to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get 51job alerts:

51job has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 51job’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of 51job shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “PUBLISHING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 51job and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job 13.05% 15.72% 9.76% 51job Competitors 7.08% 12.17% 4.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 51job and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 51job $437.82 million $57.15 million 102.10 51job Competitors $1.40 billion $89.19 million 48.24

51job’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 51job. 51job is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 51job and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51job 0 0 2 0 3.00 51job Competitors 38 205 150 11 2.33

51job presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.04%. As a group, “PUBLISHING” companies have a potential upside of 9.21%. Given 51job’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 51job has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

51job beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of integrated human resource services in China. The Company focuses on online recruitment advertising. The Company operates over three Websites, including www.51job.com, www.yingjiesheng.com and www.51jingying.com, which are utilized by a base of corporate employers, reach an audience of job seekers and aggregate job information from over 100 cities across China. The Company provides a range of human resource services in the categories, such as recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services provided by its Websites, and other human resource related services, including business process outsourcing, training, campus recruitment, professional assessment tools, salary and other human resource related surveys, human resource conferences and executive search services.

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.