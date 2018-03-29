Comparing Aemetis (AMTX) and Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sunrun alerts:

This table compares Sunrun and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 23.51% 8.54% 2.56% Aemetis -15.79% N/A -31.90%

Risk and Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sunrun and Aemetis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 0 7 0 3.00 Aemetis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sunrun presently has a consensus price target of $10.14, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. Aemetis has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Sunrun.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and Aemetis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $529.70 million 1.81 $124.52 million $1.14 7.83 Aemetis $143.16 million 0.24 -$15.63 million ($1.01) -1.68

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis. Aemetis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Aemetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrun beats Aemetis on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc. is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems in the United States, with approximately 134,000 customers across 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia. The Company sells to homeowners over the phone, in the field through canvassing and in-home sales and through retail sales channels through its strategic partners. The solar service offerings are provided through its lease and power purchase agreements. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. It sells solar energy systems to homeowners, as well as related products, such as solar panels, inverters, racking systems and other solar-related equipment to resellers.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. is an international renewable fuels and biochemicals company. The Company is focused on the production of fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into biorefineries. Its segments include North America and India. The North America segment includes the Company’s approximately 60 million gallon per year capacity ethanol manufacturing plant in Keyes, California and its technology lab in College Park, Maryland. The India segment includes the Company’s over 50 million gallon per year capacity biodiesel manufacturing plant in Kakinada, the administrative offices in Hyderabad, India, and the holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. The Keyes plant produces denatured ethanol, Wet Distillers Grains, corn oil and Condensed Distillers Solubles. It produces biodiesel and refined glycerin at the Kakinada plant.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.