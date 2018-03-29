Comparing Ambev (ABEV) & Kirin (KNBWY)

Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambev and Kirin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambev presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Ambev’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ambev is more favorable than Kirin.

Profitability

This table compares Ambev and Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 15.68% 24.16% 14.10% Kirin 8.10% 15.21% 6.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambev and Kirin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $15.01 billion 7.44 $2.30 billion $0.15 47.40 Kirin $16.62 billion 1.43 $2.16 billion $1.59 16.42

Ambev has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kirin. Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ambev pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kirin does not pay a dividend. Ambev pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kirin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ambev has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambev beats Kirin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada. The Company markets products under various brand names, such as Adriatica, Brahma, Leffe, Budweiser, Corona, PepsiCo and Lipton. It is a subsidiary of Interbrew International BV.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals. Its products include beer, fruit juices, wine, whiskey, spirits, dairy products, soft drinks, and other products. The company also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, biosimilars, diagnostics, and other products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

