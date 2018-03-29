Comparing American Woodmark (AMWD) & The Competition

American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) is one of 29 public companies in the “HM FURN/APPLI” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Woodmark to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 5.56% 17.54% 9.02% American Woodmark Competitors 3.70% 13.74% 6.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Woodmark and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $1.03 billion $71.19 million 26.25 American Woodmark Competitors $2.45 billion $119.29 million 34.63

American Woodmark’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. American Woodmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of American Woodmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “HM FURN/APPLI” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

American Woodmark has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Woodmark and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 0 1 2 0 2.67 American Woodmark Competitors 91 352 493 36 2.49

American Woodmark presently has a consensus price target of $142.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.24%. As a group, “HM FURN/APPLI” companies have a potential upside of 22.54%. Given American Woodmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

American Woodmark beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces. The product offering of stock cabinets includes approximately 90 door designs in over 20 colors. Stock cabinets consist of cabinet interiors of varying dimensions and construction options, and a maple, oak, cherry, or hickory front frame, door and/or drawer front. The Company’s products are sold under the brand names of American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series and Waypoint Living Spaces. The Company’s primary raw materials used include hard maple, soft maple, oak, cherry, and hickory lumber and plywood.

