Critical Survey: Axis Capital (AXS) vs. Its Rivals

Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) is one of 150 public companies in the “INSURANCE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Axis Capital to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Axis Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “INSURANCE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axis Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “INSURANCE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Axis Capital pays out -31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INSURANCE” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 24.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Axis Capital has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Axis Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axis Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axis Capital $4.59 billion -$368.96 million -11.51 Axis Capital Competitors $15.91 billion $1.32 billion 9.77

Axis Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Axis Capital. Axis Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Axis Capital has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axis Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axis Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axis Capital -8.04% -4.48% -0.98% Axis Capital Competitors 4.32% 3.28% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Axis Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axis Capital 0 6 2 0 2.25 Axis Capital Competitors 941 3977 4514 215 2.41

Axis Capital currently has a consensus price target of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.74%. As a group, “INSURANCE” companies have a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Axis Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Axis Capital rivals beat Axis Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

