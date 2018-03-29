Comparing Boeing (BA) and Its Competitors

Boeing (NYSE: BA) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Boeing to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boeing and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $93.39 billion $8.20 billion 24.42 Boeing Competitors $8.26 billion $582.32 million 22.31

Boeing has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Boeing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Boeing has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boeing and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 0 9 16 0 2.64 Boeing Competitors 373 2204 2993 101 2.50

Boeing presently has a consensus target price of $369.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 4.11%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing 8.78% -11,050.62% 8.10% Boeing Competitors -0.99% -265.68% 8.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Boeing pays an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Boeing pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Boeing has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Boeing beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, and fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, data analytics and information-based services, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. This segment also provides supply chain management and engineering support services; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services, that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

