Airbus (EADSY) vs. COBHAM (CBHMY) Head to Head Contrast

Airbus (OTCMKTS: EADSY) and COBHAM (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Airbus alerts:

This table compares Airbus and COBHAM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $75.42 billion 1.18 $3.25 billion $1.05 27.47 COBHAM $2.65 billion 1.65 -$1.08 billion N/A N/A

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than COBHAM.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and COBHAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 4.27% 33.07% 2.57% COBHAM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airbus and COBHAM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 0 1 0 0 2.00 COBHAM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Airbus has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COBHAM has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. COBHAM pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Airbus pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Airbus beats COBHAM on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and offers helicopter related services for tactical transport and naval applications. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, and tanker aircraft, as well as offers unmanned aerial systems and their associated services; civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and space launcher systems, as well as provides services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About COBHAM

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment offers safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment provides critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, including radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves the defense, radar and electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flight operations, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is based in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.