Comparing Full House Resorts (FLL) & Its Rivals

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) is one of 94 public companies in the “LEISURE SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Full House Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

39.3% of Full House Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Full House Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Full House Resorts and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 Full House Resorts Competitors 569 2476 4144 114 2.52

Full House Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 23.02%. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Full House Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Full House Resorts and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $161.27 million -$5.02 million -13.70 Full House Resorts Competitors $2.91 billion $263.57 million 9.56

Full House Resorts’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts. Full House Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -3.12% -9.22% -2.87% Full House Resorts Competitors 0.22% 36.48% 3.01%

Volatility and Risk

Full House Resorts has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts’ competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Full House Resorts competitors beat Full House Resorts on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, and/or invests in casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities. The Company’s casino/resort segments include the Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, and the Northern Nevada segment, which consists of the Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company’s Development/Management segment includes costs associated with casino-related development and management projects. The Company has a leased property, Grand Lodge Casino. The Rising Star Casino Resort is located on the banks of the Ohio River in Rising Sun, Indiana. The Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel is situated on the far west end of the Mississippi Gulf Coast in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The Grand Lodge Casino is located within Hyatt Regency in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe.

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.