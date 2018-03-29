Comparing H & R Block (HRB) and SP Plus (SP)

H & R Block (NYSE: HRB) and SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of H & R Block shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of SP Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of H & R Block shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SP Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for H & R Block and SP Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & R Block 1 5 2 0 2.13 SP Plus 0 0 1 0 3.00

H & R Block currently has a consensus price target of $27.81, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. SP Plus has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. Given SP Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SP Plus is more favorable than H & R Block.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H & R Block and SP Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & R Block $3.04 billion 1.76 $408.94 million $1.20 21.26 SP Plus $1.59 billion 0.51 $41.20 million $1.84 19.65

H & R Block has higher revenue and earnings than SP Plus. SP Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H & R Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

H & R Block pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SP Plus does not pay a dividend. H & R Block pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. H & R Block has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares H & R Block and SP Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & R Block 8.19% -77.32% 11.77% SP Plus 2.55% 12.87% 4.97%

Risk and Volatility

H & R Block has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SP Plus has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H & R Block beats SP Plus on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc. (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories. Assisted income tax return preparation and related services are provided by tax professionals through a system of retail offices operated directly by the Company or its franchisees. It offers tax support, planning, and business accounting and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers a range of online tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, review of tax returns by a tax professional, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, error checking and electronic filing.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other. Region One (Urban) encompasses its services in healthcare facilities, municipalities, including government facilities, hotels, commercial real estate, residential communities, retail, colleges and universities, as well as ancillary services such as shuttle and transportation services, valet services, taxi and livery dispatch services. Region Two (Airport transportation) encompasses its services at all major airports, as well as ancillary services, which includes shuttle and transportation services and valet services. Region Three encompasses other operating segments, including USA Parking and event planning, including shuttle and transportation services.

