Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANSPORTATION” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hoegh LNG Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hoegh LNG Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners 33.99% 10.71% 4.28% Hoegh LNG Partners Competitors 0.79% 6.59% 3.05%

Dividends

Hoegh LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Hoegh LNG Partners pays out 117.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out -1,094.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hoegh LNG Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hoegh LNG Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners $143.53 million $48.78 million 10.96 Hoegh LNG Partners Competitors $3.25 billion $305.94 million 18.48

Hoegh LNG Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hoegh LNG Partners. Hoegh LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hoegh LNG Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hoegh LNG Partners Competitors 1103 4006 4829 204 2.41

Hoegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.25%. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies have a potential upside of 11.12%. Given Hoegh LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hoegh LNG Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Hoegh LNG Partners has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoegh LNG Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Hoegh LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners peers beat Hoegh LNG Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant. The Joint venture FSRUs segment includes approximately two FSRUs, including the GDF Suez LNG Supply S.A. (GDF Suez) Neptune and the GDF Suez Cape Ann, which operate under long term time charters. The Company intends to acquire newbuilding FSRUs on long-term charters, rather than FSRUs based on retrofitted, first-generation LNG carriers. The PGN FSRU Lampung is located offshore in the Lampung province at the southeast coast of Sumatra, Indonesia.

