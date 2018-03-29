Comparing Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) & Lindsay (LNN)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE: HY) and Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and Lindsay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyster-Yale Materials Handling $2.89 billion 0.40 $48.60 million $2.94 23.95 Lindsay $517.98 million 1.92 $23.17 million $2.38 39.08

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has higher revenue and earnings than Lindsay. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lindsay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and Lindsay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 1.68% 11.51% 4.05% Lindsay 4.79% 9.65% 5.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and Lindsay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 0 3 0 0 2.00 Lindsay 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has a consensus price target of $71.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Lindsay has a consensus price target of $92.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.36%. Given Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is more favorable than Lindsay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Lindsay shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Lindsay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lindsay pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lindsay pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Lindsay has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindsay has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling beats Lindsay on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. is a lift truck manufacturer. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally under the Hyster and Yale brand names, mainly to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. The Company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni and Nuvera. The Company offers a range of solutions, including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, as well as an array of other power options for its lift trucks. The Company’s segments for the lift truck business include three management units: the Americas, EMEA and JAPIC. Americas includes operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Latin America and its corporate headquarters. EMEA includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. JAPIC includes operations in the Asia and Pacific regions including China.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry. The Infrastructure Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, road marking and road safety equipment, large diameter steel tubing, and railroad signals and structures. It also manufactures and markets hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands in Europe and South Africa. It produces or markets chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems, which it sells under its GrowSmart brand.

