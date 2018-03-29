Analyzing Kite Pharma (KITE) and Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ: KITE) and Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kite Pharma and Ignyta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Pharma 0 7 6 0 2.46 Ignyta 0 4 1 0 2.20

Kite Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $94.25, indicating a potential downside of 47.64%. Ignyta has a consensus price target of $26.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.15%. Given Ignyta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ignyta is more favorable than Kite Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Kite Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ignyta shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Kite Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ignyta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Pharma and Ignyta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Pharma -1,092.54% -59.15% -48.12% Ignyta N/A -113.09% -68.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kite Pharma and Ignyta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Pharma N/A N/A N/A ($6.90) -26.09 Ignyta N/A N/A -$103.63 million ($2.71) -9.96

Kite Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ignyta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kite Pharma beats Ignyta on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient. Its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, is a CAR-based therapy that targets the CD19 antigen, a protein expressed on the cell surface of B-cell lymphomas and leukemias. The Company is conducting a registrational Phase II clinical trial (ZUMA-1) of KTE-C19 in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), primary mediastinal B cell lymphoma (PMBCL), or transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL).

Ignyta Company Profile

Ignyta, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106. Entrectinib is an orally bioavailable, central nervous system (CNS)-active, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor directed to the tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) family of tyrosine kinase receptors (TRKA, TRKB and TRKC), ROS1 and anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) proteins. RXDX-105 is an orally bioavailable, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR)-sparing, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor of rearranged during transfection (RET). Taladegib is an orally bioavailable, small molecule hedgehog/smoothened antagonist. RXDX-106 is a pseudo-irreversible, small molecule inhibitor of TYRO3, AXL and MER (collectively TAM), and c-MET.

