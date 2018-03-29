Comparing Kimball International (KBAL) and Dorel Industries (DIIBF)

Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kimball International has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Kimball International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimball International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimball International and Dorel Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International $669.93 million 0.95 $37.50 million $0.96 17.75 Dorel Industries $2.58 billion 0.28 $30.58 million $0.94 23.98

Kimball International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dorel Industries. Kimball International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorel Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kimball International and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International 5.41% 22.51% 13.01% Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.46% 3.13%

Dividends

Kimball International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Kimball International pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorel Industries pays out 127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kimball International and Dorel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kimball International beats Dorel Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc. creates design driven furnishings. The Company sells a portfolio of furniture products and services under three brands, which include Kimball Office, National Office Furniture, and Kimball Hospitality. The Company’s portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments. The Company, through its brands, offers various products, which include modern and classic desks, credenzas, seating, tables, collaborative workstations, panel systems, filing and storage units, accessories/accents, headboards, desks, tables, dressers, entertainment centers, chests, wall panels, upholstered seating, task seating, cabinets, and vanities with a mix of wood, metal, stone, laminate, finish, and fabric options. The Company also offers several products designed specifically for the healthcare market, such as patient room and lounge seating and casegoods.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings. The Company’s Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retailing of children’s furniture and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Sports segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Home Furnishings segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture and home furnishings. The Company’s brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Infanti, Voyage, Angel, Disney and Eddie Bauer.

