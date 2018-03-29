Comparing MasTec (MTZ) and Its Rivals

MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MasTec to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

MasTec has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasTec’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of MasTec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of MasTec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MasTec and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasTec 5.26% 17.67% 6.05% MasTec Competitors -0.33% 4.44% 4.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MasTec and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MasTec $6.61 billion $347.21 million 10.81 MasTec Competitors $8.01 billion $302.05 million 24.70

MasTec’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MasTec. MasTec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MasTec and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasTec 0 1 11 0 2.92 MasTec Competitors 413 1984 2398 91 2.44

MasTec presently has a consensus target price of $62.08, suggesting a potential upside of 36.45%. As a group, “CONSTRUCT/BLDG SERV” companies have a potential downside of 1.57%. Given MasTec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MasTec is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

MasTec beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure. The Company offered its services primarily under the MasTec service mark and had operations across 510 locations as of December 31, 2016. It provides services under master service and other service agreements, which are generally multi-year agreements.

