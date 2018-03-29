Financial Survey: Powell Industries (POWL) & The Competition

Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “MACHINERY-ELEC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Powell Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Powell Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Powell Industries pays out -80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 44.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Powell Industries is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Powell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Powell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Powell Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Powell Industries Competitors 171 784 953 12 2.42

As a group, “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies have a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Powell Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Powell Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Powell Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries -3.95% -4.35% -3.36% Powell Industries Competitors -235.44% -23.92% -14.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powell Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries $395.91 million -$9.48 million -21.22 Powell Industries Competitors $5.44 billion $456.46 million 13.69

Powell Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Powell Industries. Powell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Powell Industries has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powell Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Powell Industries beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc. develops design, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy designed to distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy, and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment. The Company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations (PCRs), custom-engineered modules, electrical houses (E-Houses), traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems. These products are designed for application voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts, and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets.

