Prologis (PLD) & Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Critical Review

Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Global Medical REIT pays out -470.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prologis has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Prologis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $30.34 million 4.95 -$80,000.00 ($0.17) -40.88 Prologis $2.62 billion 12.82 $1.65 billion $3.06 20.59

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT -5.01% -0.88% -0.38% Prologis 63.11% 9.12% 5.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Medical REIT and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 Prologis 0 3 12 0 2.80

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.48%. Prologis has a consensus price target of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Prologis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Prologis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prologis beats Global Medical REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures. Its strategic capital segment gives the Company access to third-party capital, both private and public. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had investments in, on an owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects across 676 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 20 countries spanning four continents.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.