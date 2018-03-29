SMC (SMCAY) versus Intermolecular (IMI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Intermolecular (NASDAQ: IMI) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intermolecular and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular -27.96% -27.94% -22.35% SMC 25.81% 13.42% 11.46%

Risk & Volatility

Intermolecular has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of Intermolecular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of SMC shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Intermolecular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intermolecular and SMC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular $37.20 million 1.88 -$10.40 million ($0.22) -6.41 SMC $4.51 billion 6.06 $1.05 billion $0.94 21.59

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Intermolecular. Intermolecular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intermolecular and SMC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Intermolecular does not pay a dividend. SMC pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SMC beats Intermolecular on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, and switches/sensors/controllers. It also provides static neutralization equipment, process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubing, process pumps, process gas equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, temperature control equipment, electric actuators/cylinders, high vacuum equipment, hydraulic equipment, and pneumatic instrumentation equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

