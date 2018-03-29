Comparing Svenska Cellulosa SCA (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) and The Competition

Svenska Cellulosa SCA (OTCMKTS: SVCBY) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “PAPER” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Svenska Cellulosa SCA to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Svenska Cellulosa SCA alerts:

Svenska Cellulosa SCA has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Svenska Cellulosa SCA’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa SCA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Cellulosa SCA $1.95 billion $16.62 billion 0.47 Svenska Cellulosa SCA Competitors $5.69 billion $1.15 billion 15.13

Svenska Cellulosa SCA’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Svenska Cellulosa SCA. Svenska Cellulosa SCA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Svenska Cellulosa SCA pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Svenska Cellulosa SCA pays out 0.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “PAPER” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 23.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa SCA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Cellulosa SCA 242.91% 3.73% 1.89% Svenska Cellulosa SCA Competitors 18.25% 10.77% 3.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Svenska Cellulosa SCA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Cellulosa SCA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Svenska Cellulosa SCA Competitors 129 475 536 32 2.40

As a group, “PAPER” companies have a potential upside of 8.76%. Given Svenska Cellulosa SCA’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Svenska Cellulosa SCA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Svenska Cellulosa SCA competitors beat Svenska Cellulosa SCA on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Svenska Cellulosa SCA Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB is a Sweden-based forest products company that develops solid-wood products, pulp, kraftliner, publication papers and renewable energy. The Company consists of five business units: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, Renewable Energy, and supporting unit Sourcing & Logistics. The Forest unit comprises management of over two million hectares forestland, which is used for timber production. The operations consist of procurement of timber from and the service to private forest owners. The Wood unit consists of sawmills, wood processing units, distribution and wholesale operations. The Pulp unit comprises pulp mill production. The Paper unit manufactures packaging paper and publication papers. The Renewable Energy comprises wind power, forest-based biofuels unit and pellet mills. The Sourcing & Logistics unit provides sea and land transport service within Europe and other overseas destinations.

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.