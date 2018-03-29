Comparing Tupperware Brands (TUP) and Matthews International (MATW)

Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) and Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

This table compares Tupperware Brands and Matthews International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands $2.26 billion 1.10 -$265.40 million ($5.21) -9.30 Matthews International $1.52 billion 1.08 $74.36 million $3.07 16.58

Matthews International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tupperware Brands. Tupperware Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matthews International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tupperware Brands and Matthews International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands -11.77% 160.65% 15.44% Matthews International 6.46% 15.09% 5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tupperware Brands and Matthews International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands 1 5 1 0 2.00 Matthews International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.06%. Matthews International has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.05%. Given Matthews International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matthews International is more favorable than Tupperware Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Matthews International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Matthews International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tupperware Brands has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matthews International has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tupperware Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Matthews International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tupperware Brands pays out -52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matthews International pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Matthews International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Tupperware Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Matthews International beats Tupperware Brands on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America. Its Europe, Asia Pacific and Tupperware North America segments include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand. The Europe segment includes Avroy Shlain in South Africa and Nutrimetics in France, which sell beauty and personal care products. The Beauty North America segment offers cosmetics, skin care and personal care products marketed under the BeautiControl brand in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and the Fuller Cosmetics brands in Mexico and Central America. The South America segment offers housewares and beauty products under the Fuller, Nutrimetics, Nuvo and Tupperware brands.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation is a provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The Company operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment and delivery (consisting of brand management, printing plates and cylinders, pre-media services and imaging services for consumer packaged goods and retail customers, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services). The Memorialization segment manufactures and markets a line of memorialization products used primarily in cemeteries, funeral homes and crematories. The Industrial Technologies segment designs, manufactures and distributes a range of marking, coding and industrial automation solutions, order fulfillment systems and related consumables.

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.