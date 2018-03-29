CompuCoin Trading 42.5% Lower Over Last Week (CPN)

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One CompuCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. CompuCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,720.00 and $22.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CompuCoin has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006498 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000118 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004236 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000129 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CompuCoin Coin Profile

CompuCoin (CRYPTO:CPN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin.

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase CompuCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CompuCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CompuCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

