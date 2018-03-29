CompuCoin (CPN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.00

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. CompuCoin has a total market capitalization of $60,632.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CompuCoin has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CompuCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CompuCoin alerts:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007030 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000117 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00001005 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004236 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000131 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CompuCoin

CompuCoin (CRYPTO:CPN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin. The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org.

CompuCoin Coin Trading

CompuCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase CompuCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CompuCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CompuCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CompuCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CompuCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.