CompuCoin (CRYPTO:CPN) Trading Down 36.6% Over Last Week

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. CompuCoin has a total market cap of $69,419.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CompuCoin has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One CompuCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007048 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000347 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001081 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001919 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004318 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CompuCoin Coin Profile

CompuCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase CompuCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CompuCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CompuCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

