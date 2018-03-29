Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of Conagra Brands (CAG) traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 468,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,529. The company has a market capitalization of $14,543.99, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 11.36%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 23,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $877,447.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,900.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $216,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

