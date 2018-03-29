Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Director Ruth Ann Marshall Sells 6,046 Shares of Stock

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $216,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE CAG) traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14,543.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,376,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,547,000 after purchasing an additional 225,403 shares in the last quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,742,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,604,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,766,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

