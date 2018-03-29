Concho Resources (CXO) Given a $176.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) has been given a $176.00 price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $167.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.19.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of Concho Resources (CXO) traded up $6.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,382. The company has a market capitalization of $23,403.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $162.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $780.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.51 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 36.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Ray M. Poage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $603,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total value of $12,418,946.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,614,666.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,759 shares of company stock worth $18,948,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Concho Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,092 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 255,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Concho Resources (CXO) Given a $176.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/concho-resources-cxo-given-a-176-00-price-target-at-jefferies-group.html.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.